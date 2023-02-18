Opposition concerned over sales of narcotics in various city areas

KARACHI: The opposition in the Sindh Assembly again voiced concerns over open sales of narcotics in different localities, especially in Keamari - a port town of the metropolis, as the treasury acknowledged the menace is spreading fast.

On a call attention notice, MMA's legislator, Syed Abdul Rasheed told the house that the open drugs peddling gripped many parts especially Keamari. He said that the open sales of narcotics have threatened the law and order. He mentioned Keamari and Lyari specifically, where drugs business is unchecked and spreading. He said that the intelligence agencies are all aware of the situation, asking the government what steps so far taken to end the sales deadly substance.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister, acknowledged that the drugs business is spreading fast in the city. He told the legislature that the government is evolving a plan, which he said, will help control the narcotics networks.

Nand Kumar Goklani of the GDA asked the government, on all attention notice, that what steps it has taken to ensure a "proper" digitalized census starting from Mar 1 to April 1, 2023 and start of an awareness drive. He expressed his fears that the province integrity is threatened. He said that the government should count the foreigners living in Sindh as temporary residents.

Mukesh Kumar replied that the government will not let any threats to endanger the Sindh's unity. He said that his party's rule will continue to take care of its people.

Earlier, responding to different queries asked by the lawmakers during the house questions and answers session regarding the Sindh Irrigation Department, Jan Khan Shoro, the minister concerned demanded for the water share under 1991agreement. The province often faces water shortage for it does not receive its share as per the agreement; he told the assembly, saying that the tail-end parts are the most affected ones for a low stream flow.

The province supplies water to its different areas through 13,000 miles long network, he said that the cementing the irrigation courses will help reduce the flow wastage. At present, he said, the Sukkur barrage has the capacity of 900,000 cusec water, upon which the province's 70 per cent agriculture depends.

The government has started an improvement project to revamp gates of this barrage to increase its life for 50 more years, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023