AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.49%)
BOP 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HUBC 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
MLCF 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
OGDC 94.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.3%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PPL 75.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
TELE 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper ekes out weekly gain on hopes for Chinese demand

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 07:19pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper fell on Friday as expectations of higher U.S. interest rates strengthened the dollar, but prices remained on course for their first weekly gain in four weeks thanks to signs of recovering Chinese demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.3% at $8,910 a tonne in official open-outcry trading but up about 0.7% over the week.

Prices of the metal used in electrical wiring hit a seven-month high of $9,550.50 in January as the dollar weakened and speculators bet that the Chinese economy would revive.

But the rally lost momentum as the dollar regained ground, making metals costlier for buyers with other currencies, and inventories piled up in Chinese warehouses.

Credit being pumped into China’s economy should boost growth and copper consumption, said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metals Trading.

He said that copper supply and demand should accelerate, predicting a market deficit of about 200,000 tonnes this year and prices above $10,000 a tonne by the end of June.

Copper rebounds from five-week low

“I think we’re going to go lower in the next few days,” he said. “(But) I’m bullish from a 3-6 month perspective.”

Stock markets dropped on Friday and the dollar leapt to six-week highs as jobs data revived expectations of further increases to U.S. interest rates, which also hit oil prices.

In China, the pace of copper inventory build-up slowed, with stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses rising 3% to 249,598 tonnes in the week to Friday.

Yangshan copper import premiums increased this week for the first time since November, suggesting improved Chinese demand. They were last at $24.50 a tonne.

The market also faces lost copper production.

First Quantum Minerals warned employees it may have to shutter operations in Panama and Freeport-McMoRan’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia is not expected back online until the end of March after heavy rains and landslides.

LME aluminium was down 0.9% at $2,372 a tonne, zinc dipped by 0.1% to $3,000, nickel fell 2.6% to $25,800 and tin was down 1.7% at $26,545. Lead rose 0.8% to $2,045 a tonne.

All were heading for weekly falls.

Copper prices LME copper Copper exports

Comments

1000 characters

Copper ekes out weekly gain on hopes for Chinese demand

President Alvi invites CEC for ‘urgent meeting’ on election date

Firing reported at police office in Karachi

Imran Khan announces Jail Bharo Tehreek from February 22

NA session adjourned without mini-budget approval

Pakistan to make and send high-quality, fireproof tents to Turkiye: PM Shehbaz

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight

Third time in 2023: Honda Atlas again raises car prices by up to Rs550,000

Import restrictions bite: Pak Suzuki extends automobile plant shutdown

Saudis join race to buy Manchester United: report

‘Jail bharo tehreek’: I will surrender before Imran Khan does, says Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories