AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.66%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.77%)
DGKC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
FFL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 66.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
NETSOL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 93.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.96%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 75.65 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.01%)
PRL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.82%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
TPLP 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 115.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,120 Increased By 10.5 (0.26%)
BR30 14,743 Increased By 69.8 (0.48%)
KSE100 41,156 Increased By 77.7 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,510 Increased By 21 (0.14%)
Australian shares fall as US data raises fears of more rate hikes

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2023 10:01am
Australian shares fell on Friday amid broad-based losses as sentiment remained dampened after US economic data confirmed the case for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 7,385.70 points by 2346 GMT, after climbing 0.8% on Thursday. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.7% and S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.3%.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while another set of US data showed highest rise in producer prices in seven months in January, indicating a stubborn inflation.

Back in Australia, the governor of the country’s central bank said more rate hikes would be needed in the months ahead to ensure inflation returns to the target range.

Australian stocks rise as miners, financial shares rally

Domestic technology stocks slumped 2.3%, leading the fall on the benchmark and falling in-line with their overseas peers. Sector majors Block Inc and Xero Ltd shed 6.8% and 4.3%, respectively.

Financials slipped 0.2%, with all “Big Four” posting a decline.

Westpac fell 0.2%. The bank said on Friday its common equity Tier-1 ratio in the first quarter fell sequentially as it increased provisions for bad debts.

Energy stocks dropped 1.2% as oil prices settled slightly lower on Thursday, with heavyweights Woodside Energy Group and Santos declining 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

Miners too fell 0.2%, after initially gaining in the early trades.

Sector giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group, however, climbed between 1% and 1.3%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,125.15.

Australian shares

