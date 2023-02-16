AVN 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.31%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.62%)
MLCF 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.03%)
NETSOL 79.30 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.31%)
OGDC 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.84%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
PRL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
TELE 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TRG 116.99 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.01%)
UNITY 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,146 Increased By 4.2 (0.1%)
BR30 14,913 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,386 Increased By 59.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,586 Increased By 17 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian stocks rise as miners, financial shares rally

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 10:20am
Follow us

Australian shares rose on Thursday, boosted by banking, mining, and technology stocks, as traders looked past strong economic data-led rate hike concerns in the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7,401.8 points by 0031 GMT, after falling 1.1% on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.45% and S&P 500 E-minis futures gained 0.04%.

US data suggested retail sales had rebounded sharply in January after two straight monthly declines, raising bets that the Fed will raise the policy rate at least twice more this year to the 5%-5.25% range.

In Australia, the financial sub-index inched higher, with National Australia Bank gaining about 1%.

The lender’s first-quarter cash profit rose 19%, helped by higher interest rates, but it has warned of headwinds as house prices soften and borrowers get squeezed by rising living costs.

Technology stocks added more than 1.5%, tracking their overseas peers. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc and Xero Ltd soared 7.3% and 2.3%, respectively.

Miners too advanced 0.3% on account of higher iron ore prices, with BHP Group, Rio Tinto climbing 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Bucking the trend, gold stocks were the top losers, and slumped over 1.7%.

Australian shares log worst day in six weeks as Commonwealth Bank slumps

Australia’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining rebuffed Newmont Corp’s $16.9 billion bid but left the door open for a better offer as it logged profit that surged past analyst expectations.

Shares were down nearly 2%. Energy stocks fell 0.8% after oil futures were flat to lower on Wednesday.

Australia’s biggest independent coal miner Whitehaven coal dropped up to 5% after declaring a lower-than-expected dividend. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,110.91.

Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian stocks rise as miners, financial shares rally

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

PM for giving Discos to provinces

MoC adds 9 projects to PSDP

EAD allowed to sign debt rescheduling deal with Russia

16.6pc to 124pc hike in gas tariff notified

Read more stories