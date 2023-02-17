AVN 64.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.66%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
DFML 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.77%)
DGKC 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
MLCF 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 78.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
OGDC 94.29 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 75.95 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.42%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.7%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
TPLP 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.97%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,121 Increased By 11.7 (0.28%)
BR30 14,757 Increased By 83.9 (0.57%)
KSE100 41,177 Increased By 97.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,518 Increased By 29.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye-Syria death toll passes 41,000 as UN appeals for quake aid

AFP Published 17 Feb, 2023 09:39am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

ISTANBUL: The death toll from the earthquake that has devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria exceeded 41,000 on Friday as the United Nations appealed for $1 billion to address a growing humanitarian crisis.

Eleven days after the quake – now one of the 10 deadliest in the past 100 years – Turkish rescuers pulled a 17-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s out of the rubble.

“She looked to be in good health. She opened and closed her eyes,” coal miner Ali Akdogan said after participating in the rescue of Aleyna Olmez in Kahramanmaras, a city near the quake’s epicentre. But hopes of finding survivors have largely faded.

Many in the affected zones are facing a dire emergency as they try to pick up the pieces in freezing conditions, without food, water and toilets – raising the spectre of further disaster from diseases.

“The needs are enormous, people are suffering and there’s no time to lose,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement, calling for funds to help the victims.

He said the contributions would provide humanitarian relief for three months to 5.2 million people.

The money would “allow aid organizations to rapidly scale up vital support,” including in the areas of food security, protection, education, water and shelter, he added.

Minister asks NDMA to expedite relief efforts in Turkiye, Syria

“I urge the international community to step up and fully fund this critical effort in response to one of the biggest natural disasters of our times.”

By Day 3 ‘she was dead’

Officials and medics said 38,044 people had died in Turkiye and 3,688 in Syria from the February 6 tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 41,732.

The quake – in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones – hit populated areas as many were asleep in houses that had not been built to resist such powerful ground vibrations.

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pushed back hard against accusations that his government floundered in its response to the country’s deadliest natural disaster of modern times.

For every miraculous tale of survival, there are stories of dashed hopes of saving loved ones who slowly died in the rubble.

Hasan Irmak saw five family members – including his six-year-old daughter Belinda – buried under his flattened house in the Syrian border region town of Samandag. “She was alive for two days,” the 57-year-old said of his daughter.

“I was talking to her in the ruins. Then she lost all her energy. On the third day, she was dead. Help arrived on the fourth.”

Turkiye has suspended rescue operations in some regions, and the government in war-torn Syria has done the same in areas under its control.

The Red Cross on Thursday more than tripled its emergency funding appeal to over $700 million.

The situation in rebel-held northwest Syria is particularly dire, with aid slow to arrive in the region ravaged by years of conflict.

Red Cross triples ask for Turkiye-Syria quake aid to $700mn

“There is no electricity, no water, no sanitation,” Abdelrahman Haji Ahmed told AFP in Jindayris on the Turkish border, his ruined former home behind him.

“The lives of all the families are tragic”.

Syria UNITED NATIONS earthquake in Turkiye Turkiye Syria quake

Comments

1000 characters

Turkiye-Syria death toll passes 41,000 as UN appeals for quake aid

Quick execution of Rs170bn tax initiative: IMF not only satisfied, but ‘surprised too’: MoS

Pakistan to welcome investment from UAE: Dar

Rs9.92/litre on petrol, Rs13.12 on HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustment

$826m pledged to UN fund for education in emergencies

Debt, liabilities rise to historical-level of Rs63.9trn

ICIEC re-insurance deals: Govt decides to exempt Exim Bank from PPRA rules

OGDCL asked by ECC to give Missa Keswal D&PL extension

Jan 23 power breakdown: Nepra forms probe body as entities adopt contrary stances

US says concerned about debt owed to China by Pakistan

Dec 2022: Nepra approves negative adjustment

Read more stories