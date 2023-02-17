NUST launches action plan to mitigate effects of climate change

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) organised first-ever Partnership for Climate Action (PCA-2023) conference in Pakistan from February 14 to 16, 2023.

Themed around the topic “Science for Sustainability,” the conference was held in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), German Red Cross, Pakistan Red Crescent, International Federation of Red Cross, International Rescue Committee and Welt Hunger Hilfe.

The prime objective was to bring together and connect youths, academia and other stakeholders to build meaningful partnerships towards addressing climate change challenges. The conference also provided an opportunity for NUST to showcase its climate resilient technologies for potential deployment and commercialisation, and closely engage with stakeholders from the government and development sector to accelerate progress towards a sustainable future.

In his welcome remarks, Dr Rizwan Riaz, NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation said that the university takes its social responsibility seriously and has aligned all its core functions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Most significantly, he maintained, NUST has been proactively engaged in developing innovative technologies and devices to address the challenges of climate change.

The three-day event spanned across climate action policy simulation, youth activity, expert panel discussions, conference and exhibition, followed by the launch of Climate Action Plan and MoU signing. The Climate Action Plan formulated by NUST Research Directorate – entails strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions within and beyond university and mitigate the impact of climate change.

