Buzdar granted pre-arrest bail in NAB case

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to former chief minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till February 27 in an inquiry into alleged illegal assets and misuse of authority initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court advised the petitioner to join the investigation before the NAB. The court also sought a reply from the NAB to the petition till next hearing.

Earlier, counsel of Buzdar argued that the NAB with mala fide intention and in connivance with the government had been politically victimizing the petitioner. He said all the allegations against the petitioner were fake and baseless.

He said the NAB issued a call-up notice to the petitioner and asked the police to ensure his appearance before the investigation team on February 16. He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the impugned notice and the inquiry for being illegal.

