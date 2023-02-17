AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Khyber Tobacco 
Company Limited #               7-Feb-23     16-Feb-23                                     16-Feb-23
Colgate-Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Limited              14-Feb-23    16-Feb-23      200% (I)
45% (B)                         10-Feb-23
Data Textiles Limited           10-Feb-23    18-Feb-23      NIL                            18-Feb-23
The Hub Power Company 
Limited #                       16-Feb-23    20-Feb-23                                     20-Feb-23
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Limited                 15-Feb-23    21-Feb-23
Kohat Cement Company 
Limited #                       15-Feb-23    21-Feb-23                                     21-Feb-23
Descon Oxychem Limited          21-Feb-23    23-Feb-23      20% (i)        17-Feb-23
Indus Motor Company 
Limited                         21-Feb-23    23-Feb-23      102% (ii)      17-Feb-23
Descon Oxychem 
Limited #                       21-Feb-23    23-Feb-23                                     28-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Limited #          17-Feb-23    24-Feb-23                                     24-Feb-23
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Limited #                 19-Feb-23    25-Feb-23                                     25-Feb-23
Nishat Power Limited            24-Feb-23    26-Feb-23      20% (ii)       22-Feb-23
Shakarganj Limited              20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23      NIL                            27-Feb-23
Ruby Textile Mills 
Limited #                       20-Feb-23    27-Feb-23                                     27-Feb-23
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank 
Limited                         22-Feb-23    28-Feb-23
Habib Rice Product 
Limited                         24-Feb-23    28-Feb-23      40% (i)        22-Feb-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd.                   27-Feb-23    28-Feb-23
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd            23-Feb-23    02-03-2023
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Limited #                       25-Feb-23    03-03-2023                                   03-03-2023
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                         27-Feb-23    06-03-2023
Colgate-Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd. #               02-03-2023   10-03-2023                                   10-03-2023
Shadman Cotton Mills 
Limited #                       04-03-2023   11-03-2023                                   11-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited            14-03-2023   20-03-2023     25% (F)        10-03-2023     20-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited             14-03-2023   20-03-2023     15% (B)        10-03-2023     20-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Limited           14-03-2023   21-03-2023     70% (F)        10-03-2023     21-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited             15-03-2023   21-03-2023     NIL                           21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin 
Qasim Limited                   20-03-2023   24-03-2023     NIL                           24-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                16-03-2023   27-03-2023     60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited       22-03-2023   28-03-2023     50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                         26-03-2023   28-03-2023     31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                         23-03-2023   29-03-2023     NIL                           29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 
Limited #                       21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                   30-03-2023
Tri-Pack Films Limited          4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23      50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                         7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23      20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited                 8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23      NIL                            15-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23      NIL                            18-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                         18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                    18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23      5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                     19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23      NIL                            26-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                         21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23      NIL                            27-Apr-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

