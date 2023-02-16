14th Karachi Literature Festival set to get underway on Friday

The 14th iteration of the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) is set to begin on Friday, and will run until Sunday, February 19.

This year, the festival will explore panel discussions and book launches under the theme of 'People, Planet and Possibilities', focusing on the current economic and geo-political challenges facing Pakistan, the impact of climate change resulting in catastrophic floods, and recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Over 200 speakers are slated to speak at over 60 sessions, including 10 international speakers from eight countries including Pakistan, the UK, US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Germany and France.

Booker Prize winning author Shehan Karunatilaka is scheduled to attend, joined by Damon Galgut who won the honour in 2021. Renowned foreign policy expert Michael Kugelman is also listed as a speaker.

KLF to start from 17th at Beach Luxury Hotel

The festival will begin on Friday with an opening speech by Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director of Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan, followed by remarks by Nicole Theriot, US Consul General Karachi, and Martin Dawson, Acting Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Karachi.

Federal minister for climate change Sherry Rehman is also slated to attend and deliver a keynote speech.

Saturday's sessions will feature a full day of talks beginning with 'Vulnerability and Resilience: Climate and Communities' followed by a discussion with writer Moni Mohsin.

Other speakers through the course of the day will include Javed Jabbar, Ahmed Rashid and musician Bilal Maqsood.

The day will end with a screening of 'Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad'.

At KLF, experts offer Pakistan solutions to its economic woes

Day three will open with a session titled 'Cricket in Pakistan: Nation, Identity, and Politics' featuring Wasim Akram followed by 'Untangling South Asia' featuring Kugelman.

Writer Omar Shahid Hamid, scriptwriter and satirist Anwar Maqsood and former finance minister Dr Miftah Ismail are all expected to headline various sessions through the course of the day.

Keynote speeches by Karunatilaka and Ahmed Rashid will close the festival, followed by a concert by Noori Band.

