AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.69%)
DFML 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
DGKC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
EPCL 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
FFL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.54%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.49%)
HUBC 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
KAPCO 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
NETSOL 78.19 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.86%)
OGDC 93.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.5%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.26%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.57%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.41%)
TRG 114.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.21%)
UNITY 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -32 (-0.77%)
BR30 14,673 Decreased By -256.4 (-1.72%)
KSE100 41,079 Decreased By -248.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 15,489 Decreased By -80.1 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

14th Karachi Literature Festival set to get underway on Friday

  • Three-day KLF will feature prominent speakers including renowned international personalities from 8 countries
BR Life & Style Published February 16, 2023 Updated February 16, 2023 06:16pm
Follow us

The 14th iteration of the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) is set to begin on Friday, and will run until Sunday, February 19.

This year, the festival will explore panel discussions and book launches under the theme of 'People, Planet and Possibilities', focusing on the current economic and geo-political challenges facing Pakistan, the impact of climate change resulting in catastrophic floods, and recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Over 200 speakers are slated to speak at over 60 sessions, including 10 international speakers from eight countries including Pakistan, the UK, US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Germany and France.

Booker Prize winning author Shehan Karunatilaka is scheduled to attend, joined by Damon Galgut who won the honour in 2021. Renowned foreign policy expert Michael Kugelman is also listed as a speaker.

KLF to start from 17th at Beach Luxury Hotel

The festival will begin on Friday with an opening speech by Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director of Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan, followed by remarks by Nicole Theriot, US Consul General Karachi, and Martin Dawson, Acting Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Karachi.

Federal minister for climate change Sherry Rehman is also slated to attend and deliver a keynote speech.

Saturday's sessions will feature a full day of talks beginning with 'Vulnerability and Resilience: Climate and Communities' followed by a discussion with writer Moni Mohsin.

Other speakers through the course of the day will include Javed Jabbar, Ahmed Rashid and musician Bilal Maqsood.

The day will end with a screening of 'Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad'.

At KLF, experts offer Pakistan solutions to its economic woes

Day three will open with a session titled 'Cricket in Pakistan: Nation, Identity, and Politics' featuring Wasim Akram followed by 'Untangling South Asia' featuring Kugelman.

Writer Omar Shahid Hamid, scriptwriter and satirist Anwar Maqsood and former finance minister Dr Miftah Ismail are all expected to headline various sessions through the course of the day.

Keynote speeches by Karunatilaka and Ahmed Rashid will close the festival, followed by a concert by Noori Band.

13th Karachi Literature Festival: event concludes leaving audiences wanting more

KLF Karachi Literature Festival

Comments

1000 characters

14th Karachi Literature Festival set to get underway on Friday

Imran asks President Alvi to institute ‘immediate inquiry’ against former COAS Bajwa

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

KSE-100 falls 0.6% amid rumours of interest-rate hike

LHC rejects Imran Khan's bail plea over non-appearance

AML chief Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail

Pakistani fintech AdalFi raises $7.5mn to tackle lending challenges

Pakistan’s 'sustainable fashion' platform Swag Kicks raises $1.2mn seed funding

PTI supporter sentenced to three years in prison for tweeting against army

Meezan Bank’s profit jumps 58.3% in 2022

Indian tax inspectors examine mobiles, laptops of BBC employees

Read more stories