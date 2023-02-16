AVN 65.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.25%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.82%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.35%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.94%)
HUBC 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.67%)
NETSOL 79.10 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (3.05%)
OGDC 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.94%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PPL 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.41%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.31%)
TELE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
TRG 116.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.2%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,845 Decreased By -85.1 (-0.57%)
KSE100 41,352 Increased By 24.9 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,579 Increased By 10 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nestle’s India unit reports profit jump on price hikes, urban demand

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 12:39pm
Follow us

CHENNAI: Nestle India reported a near 66% increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, benefiting from price increases and strong demand for its chocolates and packaged foods in urban areas.

The Maggi noodles maker’s profit rose to 6.28 billion rupees ($75.98 million) for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 3.79 billion rupees in the year-ago period. Sales of chocolates and biscuits in India have defied recent inflationary pressures, analysts have said, as Nestle’s KitKat chocolates and rival Britannia Ltd’s Little Hearts biscuits are seen as affordable treats.

For Nestle, revenue from operations climbed to 42.57 billion rupees for the reported quarter, from 37.48 billion rupees, a year earlier, on price increases and higher sales volume, it said.

“We delivered our highest double-digit growth in a decade led by sustained volume growth,” Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said in a statement.

The Nescafe coffee maker also said its efforts to expand distribution in smaller towns and cities helped it drive topline growth there, especially in rural villages.

The company also said its board had recommended a final dividend for 75 rupees per share for 2022. Shares of the company were up nearly 2% on Thursday. Nestle India’s parent, however, separately reported weaker than expected full-year net profit despite price increases.

Nestle Maggi noodles Nestle India Nestle's KitKat chocolates

Comments

1000 characters

Nestle’s India unit reports profit jump on price hikes, urban demand

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

PM Shehbaz departs for Türkiye to visit earthquake-affected areas

Pakistani fintech AdalFi raises $7.5mn to tackle lending challenges

IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid in lawsuit regarding comments about Zardari

Bankrupt Sri Lanka hikes power prices again for IMF deal

Debt in focus as G20 finance chiefs meet in India

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

Dar presents Rs170bn tax measures

POL products’ prices jacked up

Govt lays Finance Bill in Senate

Read more stories