1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni
- The train was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar
At least one person was killed and two were injured in a blast inside the Jaffar Express train in Punjab’s Chichawatni on Thursday morning, Aaj News reported.
The train was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar. Police, rescue teams and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the site.
A railway spokesperson has confirmed that it was a cylinder explosion, saying that the cylinder had been placed in the washroom.
More to follow
