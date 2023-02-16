AVN 65.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.25%)
Pakistan

1 dead, 2 injured in explosion inside Jaffar Express train near Chichawatni

  • The train was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar
Published February 16, 2023
At least one person was killed and two were injured in a blast inside the Jaffar Express train in Punjab’s Chichawatni on Thursday morning, Aaj News reported.

The train was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar. Police, rescue teams and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the site.

A railway spokesperson has confirmed that it was a cylinder explosion, saying that the cylinder had been placed in the washroom.

More to follow

Pakistan train

