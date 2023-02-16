AVN 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.16%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
DGKC 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FFL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.35%)
FLYNG 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KAPCO 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.22%)
MLCF 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.25%)
NETSOL 79.30 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.31%)
OGDC 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.57%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
PPL 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.98%)
PRL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.08%)
TELE 5.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 116.86 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.9%)
UNITY 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,141 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,889 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.27%)
KSE100 41,345 Increased By 18.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,566 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.02%)
StanChart upgrades forecast, unveils $1bn buyback after profit jumps 28%

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2023 09:54am
SINGAPORE/LONDON: Standard Chartered raised a key performance metric and announced a new $1 billion share buyback on Thursday after posting a 28% rise in annual pretax profit as global interest rate hikes boosted its lending revenue.

The Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused bank reported statutory pretax profit of $4.3 billion for 2022.

That came below the $4.73 billion average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank but beat the $3.35 billion it made in 2021.

StanChart announced a new $1 billion share buyback that would start imminently. The London-headquartered bank upgraded its performance forecast, saying it now expected to achieve a return on tangible equity - a key profitability metric - of 10% this year and 11% in 2024. It had previously targeted 10% for 2024.

StanChart reported earnings following a burst of renewed takeover speculation after First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC rejected media reports that it was currently eyeing a bid for StanChart.

The United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender last week said it was not currently evaluating an offer for the bank, having previously acknowledged it had at one time worked on a potential bid.

Standard Chartered launches Sahar Women’s Account

StanChart took a higher-than-expected $838 million credit impairment for rising bad loans, as accelerating inflation and slowing economies in major markets pressured borrowers’ ability to repay loans.

The impairments included $582 million for expected bad loans in China’s troubled real estate market.

United Arab Emirates Standard Chartered

