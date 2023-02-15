AVN 64.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
BOP 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 3.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
DGKC 41.43 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
EPCL 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.17%)
FLYNG 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 67.15 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
MLCF 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.38%)
NETSOL 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
OGDC 95.78 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.9%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.4%)
TRG 113.84 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.03%)
UNITY 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 34.5 (0.84%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 234.5 (1.6%)
KSE100 41,327 Increased By 176.7 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 153.3 (0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 2023 day 3 round-up: Ihsanullah stars in Multan's thumping win over Quetta

Syed Ahmed Published 15 Feb, 2023 09:49pm
Follow us

Fast bowler Ihsanullah starred for Multan Sultans as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets in the third game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

Chasing an easy total of 111, Multan lost Shan Masood early. However, Rilee Russow launched a counteroffensive and pushed back Quetta's pace attack. Once he established himself, it was one-way traffic.

He scored an unbeaten 78 and finished the game in the 14th over, providing Multan Sultans with a much-need run-rate boost. Mohammad Rizwan also played his part and kept things ticking.

First Innings

Batting first on a lively pitch, Quetta never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals. Opener Jason Roy (27) threatened to take the game away from the Sultans but that proved to be an aberration in an innings that largely stuttered and stumbled.

PSL 2023 day-2 round-up: All-round Peshawar beat Karachi by two runs

Other than Roy, tail-ender Muhammad Hasnain was the second top-scorer with 22 runs to his credit. Quetta were bowled out for 110 runs in the 19th over.

Rookie fast bowler Ihsanullah, with his maiden PSL fifer, bowled with fire and hit the right areas, causing the Gladiators all sorts of problems.

Points Table Update

With this win, Multan get two valuable points to grab the top position in the points table.

PSL 2023 day 1 round-up: Zaman holds nerves to seal one-run win for Lahore Qalandars

Next Fixtures

Karachi Kings, who lost a home game against Peshawar Zalmi the other night, would face Islamabad United in an equally important game on Thursday at 7:00 pm. The match will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators PSL daily updates PSL updates PSL 8 Ihsanullah

Comments

1000 characters

PSL 2023 day 3 round-up: Ihsanullah stars in Multan's thumping win over Quetta

Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023: Dar unveils taxation measures as Pakistan looks to appease IMF

Imran says 'mini budget' will accelerate spiraling inflation

Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka inaugurates Sir Syed Corner

Inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in first half of 2023, says Moody’s economist

Protective bail: LHC adjourns hearing till February 16

Rupee continues winning momentum against US dollar

President Alvi calls for streamlining banking, insurance sectors

Tax raids at BBC India offices enter second day

Businesses need to respond positively to climate change: Sherry Rehman

India reach number one in all three cricket formats

Read more stories