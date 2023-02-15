PSL 2023 day 3 round-up: Ihsanullah stars in Multan's thumping win over Quetta

Fast bowler Ihsanullah starred for Multan Sultans as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets in the third game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight.

Chasing an easy total of 111, Multan lost Shan Masood early. However, Rilee Russow launched a counteroffensive and pushed back Quetta's pace attack. Once he established himself, it was one-way traffic.

He scored an unbeaten 78 and finished the game in the 14th over, providing Multan Sultans with a much-need run-rate boost. Mohammad Rizwan also played his part and kept things ticking.

First Innings

Batting first on a lively pitch, Quetta never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals. Opener Jason Roy (27) threatened to take the game away from the Sultans but that proved to be an aberration in an innings that largely stuttered and stumbled.

Other than Roy, tail-ender Muhammad Hasnain was the second top-scorer with 22 runs to his credit. Quetta were bowled out for 110 runs in the 19th over.

Rookie fast bowler Ihsanullah, with his maiden PSL fifer, bowled with fire and hit the right areas, causing the Gladiators all sorts of problems.

Points Table Update

With this win, Multan get two valuable points to grab the top position in the points table.

Next Fixtures

Karachi Kings, who lost a home game against Peshawar Zalmi the other night, would face Islamabad United in an equally important game on Thursday at 7:00 pm. The match will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars