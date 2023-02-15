AVN 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.28%)
BAFL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.84%)
FCCL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 65.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.89%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 28.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
MLCF 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
NETSOL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.27%)
OGDC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
PPL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
PRL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
TRG 108.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.56%)
UNITY 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 7.2 (0.18%)
BR30 14,692 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.02%)
KSE100 41,227 Increased By 76.9 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,472 Increased By 56.8 (0.37%)
Oil falls after industry data points to jump in US crude stocks

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 09:38am
Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling by more than $1 a barrel in the previous session as industry data pointed to a much bigger-than-expected surge in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures lost 20 cents to $85.38 per barrel by 0111 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 19 cents to $78.87.

US crude inventories rose by about 10.5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 10, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. The build was much larger than the 1.2 million-barrel rise that nine analysts polled by Reuters had expected, potentially pointing to a drop in fuel demand.

Gasoline stocks rose by about 846,000 barrels, while distillate stocks rose by about 1.7 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Official government inventory estimates are due at 10:30 a.m. EST (0330 GMT) on Wednesday.

Also weighing on crude prices was a US Department of Energy (DOE) announcement this week that it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the nation’s strategic reserve, which is already at its lowest level in roughly four decades.

US oil neutral in $78.57-$80.07 range

Helping to support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) raised its 2023 global oil demand growth forecast in its first upward revision for months, on China’s reopening, and trimmed supply forecasts for major non-OPEC producers, indicating a tighter market.

Global oil demand will rise this year by 2.32 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.3%, OPEC said, raising the forecast from February by 100,000 bpd.

OPEC Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices

