Indian shares fall as US inflation data spurs rate hike fears

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 10:19am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday on fears of a prolonged high-interest rate regime in the United States after data showed consumer inflation in January remained sticky in the world’s largest economy.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.20% at 17,892.10 as of 9:19 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.24% to 60,882.93. Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indices fell, with fast-moving consumer goods losing nearly 1%. The high-weightage IT fell over 0.7% after data showed that retail inflation in the US rose 6.4% year-on-year in January, above the expectations of 6.2%.

Consumer prices rose 0.5% month-on-month. India’s IT firms get a significant share of their revenue from the US The overall market sentiment remains that of ‘caution’, said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst at Mehta Equities.

Thirty-two of the Nifty 50 constituents declined, with Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services among the top losers.

IT stocks lift Indian shares

Wall Street equities were mixed on Tuesday, while Asian markets declined.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan losing 1.43%.

