US oil may retest support at $77.37

AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BAFL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.84%)
FCCL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
MLCF 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.92%)
NETSOL 75.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 94.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.69%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.58%)
PRL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
TRG 108.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.68%)
UNITY 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 5.2 (0.13%)
BR30 14,691 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.03%)
KSE100 41,210 Increased By 60.1 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,468 Increased By 52.9 (0.34%)
Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 09:53am
SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $77.37 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $76.16. The drop on Tuesday looks deep enough to confirm a reversal of the uptrend from $72.25. It is classified as a continuation of the downtrend from $82.48.

The fall observers a set of a retracements on the downtrend. The first round of the fall seems to have ended around $77.37. The second round may extend below this level.

The bearish outlook has to be reviewed once oil breaks $79.61.

The break could lead to a gain into $80.07-$81.09 range. On the daily chart, two dojis forming on Monday and Tuesday represent a weakness of the market. Oil is likely to fall below $77.24.

Brent oil may retest support of $84.03

A close below this level on Wednesday would suggest a further drop towards $71.76 on Thursday. A break above $80.62 may lead to a gain to $83.48.

US oil

