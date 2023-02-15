AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BAFL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.84%)
FCCL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 65.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.89%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.89%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
MLCF 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
NETSOL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.27%)
OGDC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
PPL 77.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
PRL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
TRG 108.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.41%)
UNITY 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 7.3 (0.18%)
BR30 14,702 Increased By 6.8 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,214 Increased By 63.6 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,468 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brent oil may retest support of $84.03

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 09:50am
Brent oil may retest a support of $84.03 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $82.86. The deep drop on Tuesday strongly suggests a reversal of the uptrend from $79.10. A small triple-top around $86.63 has been confirmed, further indicating the trend reversal.

The target of $84.03 will remain valid unless oil breaks the immediate resistance at $85.73, which is strengthened by a falling trendline. Such a break may lead to a gain into $86.63-$87.61 range.

On the daily chart, the harami cross formed around a resistance at $86.54 between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 was confirmed as a reversal pattern by the small black candlestick on Tuesday.

Oil prices fall after US crude release and inflation data

A further fall below $83.63 seems highly likely. This fall will be important in confirming a bearish wedge. A break above $86.54 would lead to a gain into $89.28-$93.44 range.

Brent crude oil

