AVN 64.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.62%)
FCCL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
MLCF 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.92%)
NETSOL 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.21%)
OGDC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.6%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PRL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.75%)
UNITY 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 7 (0.17%)
BR30 14,688 Decreased By -7.2 (-0.05%)
KSE100 41,226 Increased By 76.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,473 Increased By 57.4 (0.37%)
Spot gold may retest support at $1,844

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 09:49am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,844 per ounce, a break below which could trigger a drop into $1,816-$1,828 range. The fall observes two sets of retracements, on the uptrend from $1,615.59 and $1,727.50 respectively.

The bounce triggered by the support at $1,844 has ended around a resistance at $1,871. There might not be the second bounce.

A break above the resistance zone of $1,871-$1,878 could open the way towards $1,905. On the daily chart, the metal has broken a support at $1,858.

The break was accompanied by a doji on Tuesday, which raises some doubt on this break.

Gold edges higher as US inflation data takes centre stage

A rise to $1,875 or a close above $1,858 on Wednesday would signal that this break was false.

The doji could be due to a pullback towards a bearish flag, which suggests a target of $1,793. A fall below the Tuesday low of $1,842.80 could confirm this scenario.

Gold Spot gold bullion

