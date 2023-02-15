AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.34%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
DGKC 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 65.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
MLCF 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
NETSOL 76.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.29%)
OGDC 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.71%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.52%)
TRG 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,101 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 14,652 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.3%)
KSE100 41,122 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,400 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks subdued on Sino-US tensions

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks were subdued on Tuesday, as Sino-US tensions curbed risk appetite and investors looked for more evidence that the Chinese economic recovery is gaining traction.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was little changed by the end of the day, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng dropped 0.2%.

Friction between China and the United States kept investors cautious as Washington and Beijing traded accusations about high-altitude balloons, souring market sentiment.

Meanwhile, bets on China’s recovery cooled as investors awaited further evidence that the economy is back on its feet after Beijing scrapped its strict zero-COVID policy in December.

“The market is still battling between expectations of a strong recovery, and the reality of mild growth,” Capital Securities wrote in a report.

“The policy remains generally loose, but there have not been stronger-than-expected measures announced or implemented.”

China Asset Management Co expects volatility in the short term, saying the stock market rebound driven by recovery bets is coming to an end.

Hong Kong stocks China stock CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China, HK stocks subdued on Sino-US tensions

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Fitch further downgrades long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC-’

FED on cigarettes doubled

Purchases by Discos from net metering consumers: Nepra trashes plan to revise power rates

‘AMAN’ to pave way for more peaceful, secure region: PM

US State Dept official to arrive on 17th

Raising financing for national security: Finance Division decides to avail direct credit lines

Rs601m for 7 PSDP projects approved by NA body

Solar power projects: Nepra approves RfP amid strong reservations voiced by KP Member

IAEA DG due today

Read more stories