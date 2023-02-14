AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.34%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
DGKC 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.42%)
EPCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
HUBC 65.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.39%)
NETSOL 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-7.22%)
OGDC 93.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-4.97%)
PAEL 11.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 76.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-3.87%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-7.15%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
TPLP 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.52%)
TRG 111.71 Decreased By ▼ -8.79 (-7.29%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -73.2 (-1.75%)
BR30 14,695 Decreased By -467.5 (-3.08%)
KSE100 41,150 Decreased By -566.8 (-1.36%)
KSE30 15,415 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.51%)
IT stocks lift Indian shares ahead of key US inflation data

Reuters Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 05:29pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Tuesday, led by gains in IT stocks ahead of US inflation data later in the day, while investors brushed off the impact of a bigger-than-expected jump in domestic inflation.

The Nifty 50 index settled 0.89% up at 17,929.85, its highest close since Jan. 24, when US short-seller Hindenburg Research’s scathing report on the Adani Group triggered a slide in domestic equities.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.99% to 61,032.26, its highest in nearly four weeks.

Thirty of Nifty 50 constituents rose. Adani Enterprises was among the top gainers, rising 1.88% after reporting a swing to a third-quarter profit from a year-ago loss and said it had made no “material financial adjustments” in the wake of the Hindenberg report.

Indian shares fall; Adani stocks slide

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes rose, with IT stocks rising nearly 1%. All the 10 constituents of the IT index advanced.

The rise mirrored the gains in their US peers overnight and ahead of inflation data for the United States, from where India’s software exporters draw a significant share of their revenue. Analysts estimate US CPI for January rose 0.5% month-on-month.

“Investors are finding safety in the IT sector compared to other sectors like banking, in the light of the Adani saga,” said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

On the domestic front, India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased in January to 4.73% year-on-year, on cooling prices of some raw materials, government data showed on Tuesday.

The report comes a day after data showed retail inflation jumped 6.52% in January – beating estimates and again topping the upper limit of RBI’s targeted band of 2-6% – that economists said cemented the likelihood of further rate hikes.

ITC jumped 3.27% and lifted the FMCG index , ahead of the record date for the interim dividend for FY2022-23.

Indian shares

