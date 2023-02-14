AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.34%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
DGKC 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.42%)
EPCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.94%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.95%)
GGL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
HUBC 65.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.39%)
NETSOL 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-7.22%)
OGDC 93.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-4.97%)
PAEL 11.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 76.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-3.87%)
PRL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.36%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.3%)
SNGP 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-7.15%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
TPLP 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.52%)
TRG 111.71 Decreased By ▼ -8.79 (-7.29%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -73.2 (-1.75%)
BR30 14,695 Decreased By -467.5 (-3.08%)
KSE100 41,150 Decreased By -566.8 (-1.36%)
KSE30 15,415 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses fall on weak corporate earnings; Abu Dhabi gains

Reuters Published February 14, 2023 Updated February 14, 2023 07:43pm
Follow us

Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by oil prices and weaker-than-expected corporate earnings, while the Abu Dhabi index recouped early losses.

Oil prices - a key contributor to the Gulf’s economies - slid more than 1% after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Brent crude futures fell $1.06, or 1.22%, to $85.56 a barrel by 1152 GMT.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index settled 0.3% lower to snap nine sessions of rally, dragged down by losses in utilities, industry and communication sectors.

Major Gulf bourses end mixed ahead of US inflation data

Air Arabia tumbled 3.4%, its worst day since early May, after the low cost-carrier posted a 24% decrease in its fourth-quarter net profit.

The Abu Dhabi index edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.25% rise in Conglomerate International Holding Co ahead of reporting annual earnings later in the day.

After trading hours, Conglomerate reported 175% growth in full-year net profit to 31.86 billion dirhams ($8.68 billion).

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index eased 0.2%, dragged down by losses in financial and health care sectors.

Arab National Bank slipped 3.2% after the lender missed market estimates of 3.20 billion riyals for full-year profit. It reported net profit of 3.07 billion riyals, a 41% from 2021.

Outside the Gulf , Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 1.3%, boosted by a 7.7% surge in Juhayna Food Industries after the firm appointed Seif El-Din Safwan Thabet as vice-chairman and CEO.

SAUDI ARABIA down 0.22% to 10,497

ABU DHABI edged 0.1% to 9,942

DUBAI lost 0.3% to 3,459

EGYPT gained 1.3% to 17,431

BAHRAIN up 0.1% to 1,938

OMAN declined 2.6% at 4,619

KUWAIT fell 0.1% to 8,190

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf bourses fall on weak corporate earnings; Abu Dhabi gains

Measures to revive IMF deal: President Alvi advises taking parliament into confidence ‘more appropriate’

Rupee makes significant strides against US dollar

KSE-100 falls over 500 points owing to economic uncertainty

Indus Motor raises Toyota car prices for a third time in 2023

Gas tariff hike will help E&P sector but hurt steel, chemical and textile firms, say experts

UAE’s Al-Futtaim invests Rs2bn to digitally upgrade Al-Ghazi Tractors

OPEC raises forecast for China-led oil demand growth in 2023

Govt violating constitution by not announcing election date in Punjab: Asad Umar

Tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary

Sitara Peroxide extends one-month long shutdown

Read more stories