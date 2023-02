NEW YORK: The amount of natural gas flowing from pipelines to Freeport LNG’s longidled export plant in Texas was on track to jump on Monday to its highest level since the facility shut due to a fire in June 2022, evidence that the plant has started liquefying gas again.

Gas flows were on track to reach 0.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Monday, up from an average of just 34 million cubic feet per day from Jan. 26-Feb. 11, according to data provider Refinitiv.