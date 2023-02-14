Sluggish business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local market on Monday remained easy and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told the Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

He also told that 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund and 800 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,800 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 5 and was available at Rs 345 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023