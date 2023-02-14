AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.43%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
DGKC 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.53%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FCCL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.34%)
FFL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
HUBC 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.48%)
KEL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.44%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.76%)
MLCF 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.31%)
NETSOL 83.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.43%)
OGDC 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.18%)
PAEL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.3%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 47.42 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (8.02%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
TPLP 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
UNITY 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 15,163 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,717 Decreased By -24.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,651 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sluggish business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local market on Monday remained easy and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told the Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

He also told that 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund and 800 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,800 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was increased by Rs 5 and was available at Rs 345 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman Cotton rate rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Sluggish business on cotton market

Monthly remittances slip below $2bn

Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

IMF, govt look to reach deal

IMF chief says markets have good reasons to be more upbeat on economy

Gas prices hiked

Energy security talks with US next month

IK accuses Bajwa of thwarting Russian oil deal

Court rejects prosecution’s arrest appeal against IK

‘Viable’ energy sector: PD fails to prepare plan

CJP’s remark: clarification by AGP

Read more stories