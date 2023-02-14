AVN 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
Marriyum accused IK of violation of constitution

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2023 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday hit back at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his recent statements and accused him of violation of the Constitution on the alleged pretext of rule of law during his term as the prime minister.

Reacting to the PTI’s chairman’s video statement, the minister said that Imran Khan believes that his supporters are “mentally disabled”, adding that his coming into power was an alleged violation of the rule of law.

“There was no rule of law, the law of jungle during Imran Khan's tenure…He has developed a habit to abuse one day, and to seek forgiveness the other day. This is the politics of Imran Khan,” she claimed, adding that he has adopted the same approach whether it was his narrative with regard to the so-called “the US regime-change conspiracy”, or his approach to dealing with the institutions.

She further criticised the PTI chairman, saying that he was also insulting his voters through his statements.

