AVN 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.37%)
DGKC 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 66.66 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.61%)
NETSOL 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.01%)
OGDC 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.57%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 45.94 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.65%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 122.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.03%)
UNITY 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 19.5 (0.47%)
BR30 15,204 Increased By 102.5 (0.68%)
KSE100 41,850 Increased By 108.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,708 Increased By 26 (0.17%)
Feb 13, 2023
Markets

Brent oil may retest support at $85.19

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2023 10:58am
Brent oil may retest support at $85.19 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards the $82.86-$84.03 range. The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $86.63.

The failures suggest the formation of a temporary top, which will be confirmed when oil breaks $85.19.

A stabilization of the price around $85.19 would suggest the development of a continuation pattern, which will be followed by a strong rise.

This pattern will become valid when oil breaks $86.63. Until the contract gets out of the range of $85.19-$86.63, trending signals will look a bit neutral, as it is hard to categorize the strong surge on Feb. 10, which looks like a continuation of the uptrend from $79.10.

Brent oil may retest support at $83.18

On the daily chart, the possible explanation for the strong rise from the Feb. 6 low of $79.10 is the development of a wave e - the fifth wave of an expanding wedge.

This wave could travel into a range of $89.28-$93.44, which is pointed by the upper trendline. A break below $83.63 would make this wave count doubtful.

Brent crude oil

