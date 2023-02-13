AVN 66.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DFML 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.37%)
DGKC 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
EPCL 46.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 66.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (4.52%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4%)
LOTCHEM 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.48%)
NETSOL 85.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.43%)
PAEL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 79.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 45.86 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (4.46%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
TPLP 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 122.35 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.24%)
UNITY 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 22.9 (0.55%)
BR30 15,221 Increased By 119.3 (0.79%)
KSE100 41,889 Increased By 146.8 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,726 Increased By 44.1 (0.28%)
Dollar hangs near 5-week high as inflation data looms; yen slips

Published 13 Feb, 2023
TOKYO: The dollar hovered near a five-week high against major peers on Monday on rising bets for prolonged Federal Reserve policy tightening ahead of a crucial consumer price report the following day.

The yen slipped with the government set to nominate a candidate who backs the current policy settings as the new Bank of Japan governor on Tuesday.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars eased with Asian equities on worries that higher US rates will choke growth. Sterling also retreated.

“The dollar has been well supported since the much-stronger-than-expected US jobs data earlier this month, and Fed comments have leaned more to the hawkish side, but of course the focus is tomorrow’s CPI,” said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

“I think the market is more worried about upside risks to inflation, rather than downside risks.” Ahead of Tuesday’s CPI report, revisions to the previous data set showed consumer prices rose in December instead of falling as previously estimated.

Separately, the University of Michigan surveys showed a one-year inflation outlook of 4.2%, higher than the final number in January.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has cited the Michigan survey as one of the indicators the US central bank tracks.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against six counterparts including the yen, euro and sterling - added 0.068% to 103.65, keeping close to last Tuesday’s high of 103.96, the strongest level since Jan. 6.

Rupee gains 1.04%, closes at 270.51 against US dollar

The US currency gained 0.18% to 131.63 yen, although well within the range of the past week of 129.80 to 132.90.

Sources said on Friday that former BOJ board member Kazuo Ueda is set to become the next governor.

In an interview the same day, he said it was appropriate for the BOJ to maintain its current ultra-easy policy.

The euro eased 0.06% to $1.0669, while sterling was last trading at $1.2044, down 0.12% on the day.

The Aussie fell 0.13% to $0.6910, and New Zealand’s kiwi lost 0.08% to $0.6306.

