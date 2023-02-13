AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India opens first stage of Delhi-Mumbai expressway

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday inaugurated the first stage of its longest expressway, a route linking New Delhi and Mumbai, as it makes a concerted infrastructure push to catch up with geopolitical rival China.

The ambitious $13 billion project will eventually cut the road travel time between the country’s two biggest cities in half, to 12 hours.

India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy and will soon be recognised as its most populous country, but its infrastructure remains decades behind that of its northern neighbour.

A sign over one of the new four-lane carriageways proclaimed “Welcome to Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway” — a route that spans a total of 1,386 kilometres (861 miles).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the 246-kilometre first stage Sunday, linking the capital with the tourist city of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

It was a “sign of developing India”, he said, adding that “such investments in railways, highways, subway lines and airports are a key to pushing the country’s growth rate, attracting more investments and creating fresh jobs”. Asia’s third-largest economy has made a renewed push to decouple itself from an increasingly assertive China’s supply chains and build up its own economic capacity since a deadly military clash on their Ladakh frontier in 2020.

A wary New Delhi has expedited many key projects, and Modi’s government this month announced an unprecedented 33 percent increase in infrastructure spending.

India Modi government infrastructure Delhi Mumbai expressway

Comments

1000 characters

India opens first stage of Delhi-Mumbai expressway

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories