CM calls for cooperation among nations to combat threats

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:57am
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the modern-day threats to peace are extremist ideology-based terrorism, illegal activities by trans-national criminal syndicates, maritime piracy, and poverty.

“Natural calamities as a result of climate change, environmental degradation, and the traditional threats of inter-state rivalries based on nationalistic agendas devoid of moral principles and justice happen to be great challenges.”

This he said while speaking to the heads of foreign delegates/ participants of Exercise Aman 2023 who called on him here at the CM House on Sunday.

Shah said peaceful coexistence was the centrepiece of Pakistan’s foreign policy. “Our religion Islam also commands all Muslims to establish peace in the world for the peaceful existence of mankind; in fact, the word `Islam’ also means peace in the Arabic language which has been chosen by Allah, the Almighty, Himself for this religion which was sent through our Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), he said and added as peace could be achieved by countering the prevailing threats, therefore countering threats to mankind and the environment where we lived was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy as ordained upon us by our religion.

The CM said that in this age threats to peace have not increased manifold but have changed their nature and character. “Modern-day threats to peace are extremist ideology-based terrorism, illegal activities by trans-national criminal syndicates, maritime piracy, and poverty,” he said and added natural calamities as a result of climate change, environmental degradation, and the traditional threat of interstate rivalries based on nationalistic agendas devoid of moral principles and justice were also a form of threats and challenges.

Murad Ali Shah said that due to the changing nature of threats in modern times, it was not possible for any single nation to counter such threats; therefore, it requires the collaboration of all countries, especially in the international maritime areas.

He added that Exercise Aman provided a platform where navies from a large number of countries got together to show their resolve and commitment to collectively counter threats that were threatening the well-being of the human race and its living environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

