AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fawad urges ECP to ‘stop fiddling with Constitution’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday came down hard on Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding its meeting to discuss the elections of Punjab provincial assembly despite being directed by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In a statement on twitter, he alleged that there is a general impression that “since the ECP is made up of Munshis, it will not hold provincial elections as it did in Islamabad”.

He warned the ECP “not to make mockery of the constitution and court orders”, saying that such “fiddling with the constitution” will cost the country dearly.

“The constitution is our only agreed document,” he said, adding that if the constitution is trampled, Pakistan will be in “serious danger”.

“Enough is enough, our movement for the supremacy of the constitution is ready. This movement will start with Jail Bharo (movement) and continue until the constitution is restored,” he said.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the ECP to immediately announce the date of elections to the Punjab Assembly after consultation with the governor, in his capacity as the constitutional head of the province, to ensure that polls were held not later than 90 days as per the mandate of the constitution.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja summoned a high-level meeting on February 13 (today) at the commission’s secretariat to deliberate over and finalise the schedule of the Punjab Assembly elections in light of the LHC’s orders.

The meeting will review the decision of the LHC and will decide its future course of action and the implementation of the verdict for holding the general election to the provincial assembly.

The poll supervisory body has been facing louder calls to announce the date for elections, chiefly from the PTI and, more recently, from President Dr Arif Alvi who has urged the commission to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and K-P provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to CEC Raja, President Alvi had said that the election of an assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224 (2) of the constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Fawad Chaudhry Lahore High Court PTI ECP Constitution

Comments

1000 characters

Fawad urges ECP to ‘stop fiddling with Constitution’

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories