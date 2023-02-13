AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Export cargo vehicles: Traders call for simplification of inspection process

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2023 06:53am
PESHAWAR: Traders and manufactures, dealing with exports, urged the authorities concerned to carry out single inspection of vehicles-laden with export cargo instead of multiple occasions to avoid huge financial losses and bring swiftness in the clearing process.

The matter/ issue was taken up by a businessmen delegation led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq during a meeting with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Regional Directorate Commander, Brig Abdul Manan here at the regional office of the ANF, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The traders’ delegation was consisted on president Frontier Customs Clearing Agents Association (FCCA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president and former senior vice president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former senior vice president of the SCCI Engineer Saad Zahid, senior member Khalid Shehzad, Dr Muqbool Khan, Mumtaz Khan, Asif Khan, Mazharul Haq, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, Khalid Sultan Khawaja and others.

The Anti-Narcotics joint director RD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, incharge Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, Aza Khel dryport, IT branch, DDR Branch Karachi port, and incharge Investigation cell were also present during the meeting.

Muhammad Ishaq during the meeting informed the commander Brig Abdul Manan and other senior officials of anti-narcotics force and participants of the meeting regarding grievances and reservations of business community regarding multiple checking, scrutiny and examination of export-laden cargo consignments, which has not only causing wastage of time but also slowing down process of clearance.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said huge financial losses were being inflicted to traders owing to multiple times checking and scrutiny of export cargo, demanding an end to the practice of re-examination after clearing of export cargo at Peshawar dryport.

Saad Khan Zahid told the meeting about problems of industrialists due to multiple checking and examination of the export cargo and suggested a number of proposals for their amicable resolution.

The SCCI president thanked the senior officials of the anti-narcotics force for keenly listening to issues of the traders’ community and giving assurance for all those issues which had fallen into jurisdictions and ambit of the anti-narcotics force.

Ishaq appreciated the ANF has always played a pivotal role in facilitating traders and resolving their issues on priority grounds and providing maximum relief to the community.

Brig Abdul Manan said the anti-narcotics force is fully committed to facilitating businesses, trade and exports at every level. He said they were available to the business community whenever they could approach us. He assured to promptly resolve all those issues of the traders which had fallen in their respective domain.

