AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK skirts recession with zero fourth-quarter growth

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

LONDON: Britain’s economy avoided recession after flatlining in the last three months of 2022, but finance minister Jeremy Hunt warned Friday it was “not out of the woods yet” over surging inflation.

Gross domestic product registered zero growth in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations after shrinking 0.3 percent in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

The economy expanded by 4.1 percent last year overall, shrugging off decades-high inflation, after growth of 7.4 percent in 2021, the ONS added.

Sky-high consumer prices have sparked a cost-of-living crisis and widespread industrial action across Britain.

“We are not out the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation,” Hunt said, but also noted that “our economy is more resilient than many feared”.

The technical definition of a recession is two straight quarters of negative growth.

The UK economy shrank by 0.5 percent in December, but this was offset by growth in the prior two months.

“In December public services were hit by fewer (hospital) operations and ... visits (to see doctors), partly due to the impact of strikes, as well as notably lower school attendance,” said ONS economic statistics director Darren Morgan.

“Meanwhile, the break in Premier League football for the World Cup and postal strikes also caused a slowdown.”

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey expressed concern Thursday over persistent high inflation even if the rate of price increases shows signs of cooling.

The remarks to a cross-party committee of MPs boosted the pound on raised expectations of more hikes to British interest rates, analysts said.

“We are concerned about persistence (of high inflation). This is why we (again) raised interest rates,” Bailey told the Treasury Committee.

At its most recent regular monetary policy meeting a week ago, the BoE hiked its interest rate for a 10th time in a row as global authorities race to combat runaway inflation.

The central bank lifted UK borrowing costs by a half-point to four percent, the highest level since late 2008, or height of the global financial crisis.

That ramped up mortgage and other loan repayments, weighing heavily on economic activity and worsening the cost-of-living crisis.

UK inflation slowed to 10.5 percent in December — still around 40-year highs and more than five times the BoE’s official target-level of two percent.

Central banks the world over are seeking to cool high energy and food prices, fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine one year ago, by hiking interest rates.

Sweden’s central bank on Thursday announced a half-point rate increase to three percent, the highest level since 2008.

The BoE had meanwhile predicted last week that the UK economy would shrink in every quarter this year.

“We suspect the drags from high inflation and high interest rates will trigger a recession this year,” cautioned Capital Economics analyst Paul Dales.

Bank of England UK economy Andrew Bailey Britain’s economy Jeremy Hunt

Comments

1000 characters

UK skirts recession with zero fourth-quarter growth

MoPDSI issues guidelines for PSDP 23-24

PM for early completion of renewable energy projects

FTO orders FBR to initiate probe into ‘tractor fraud’

Presidential directives: FBR to give explanation to FTO

IK steps up attacks on Bajwa

Bajwa was ‘super king during my tenure’: IK

IMF deal: FIA given go-ahead to arrest Tarin: Rana

Second round: Pak-US defence dialogue to begin today

FBR drafted no proposal to tax bank deposits

Spectrum availability not being fully utilised by CMOs

Read more stories