Fawad criticises ECP for delaying meeting on Punjab polls

  • PTI leader says ongoing fiddling with the Constitution will cost the country dearly
BR Web Desk Published February 12, 2023 Updated February 12, 2023 02:58pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding a meeting on Punjab general elections despite court orders.

"The Election Commission should have held a meeting today for the polls, don't make a joke of the Constitution and court orders," Fawad said in a Twitter post.

Fawad said that the ongoing fiddling with the Constitution will cost the country dearly.

"Enough is enough, our movement for the supremacy of the Constitution is ready. This movement will start with Jail Bharo [movement] and will continue till the restoration of the Constitution," said Fawad.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan welcomed on Saturday the Lahore High Court (LHC)'s decision on holding elections in the province, saying the "nation stands behind judiciary for upholding Constitution and restoring hope in the judicial system."

In a Twitter post, the PTI chief stressed that there can be no democracy in the country without rule of law.

"A strong, independent, credible judicial system ensures rule of law & safeguards the Constitution," he wrote.

The former premier's statement comes a day after the LHC asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in the province within 90 days.

The court passed this order in a reserved verdict on the petitions seeking an order for the Punjab governor to announce a date for elections in the province and asked the electoral body to hold the polls within the constitutional limit.

Earlier, the Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Chief Secretary Punjab appeared before the court during today’s hearing.

The IGP told the court that he was not aware of the case background however we will implement whatever decision the ECP would take in this regard. The court at this said, “It was looking forward to such an assurance from the police chief”.

The CS also reiterated the stance of the IG and that he would follow the ECP directions and the court’s order.

Imran Khan Election Commission of Pakistan Fawad Chaudry Punjab by election Constitution of Pakistan

