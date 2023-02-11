AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Imran welcomes LHC's decision on elections in province

  • Former premier says nation stands behind judiciary for upholding Constitution and restoring hope in the judicial system
BR Web Desk Published February 11, 2023 Updated February 11, 2023 05:06pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan welcomed on Saturday the Lahore High Court (LHC)'s decision on holding elections in the province, saying the "nation stands behind judiciary for upholding Constitution and restoring hope in the judicial system."

In a Twitter post, the PTI chief stressed that there can be no democracy in the country without rule of law.

"A strong, independent, credible judicial system ensures rule of law & safeguards the Constitution," he wrote.

The former premier's statement comes a day after the LHC asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in the province within 90 days.

The court passed this order in a reserved verdict on the petitions seeking an order for the Punjab governor to announce a date for elections in the province and asked the electoral body to hold the polls within the constitutional limit.

The court directed the ECP to immediately announce the date of the general elections of the Punjab Assembly after consultation with the governor, being the constitutional head of the province, to ensure that the elections were held not later than 90 days as per the mandate of the Constitution.

The court said that the governor is clearly bound under Article 105(3)(a) to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of the dissolution of the assembly, for the holding of the general elections.

The court explained that Article 218(3) of the Constitution provides, “It shall be the duty of the Election Commission to organize and conduct the election and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with the law, and that corrupt practices are guarded against.”

The court also referred to Article 220 which says, “it shall be the duty of all executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces to assist the commissioner and the election commission in the discharge of his or their functions.”

The court observed that the superior courts have also held that the ECP is the apex, independent, and neutral constitutional authority to hold, organize and conduct elections in the country.

Earlier, the Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Chief Secretary Punjab appeared before the court during today’s hearing.

The IGP told the court that he was not aware of the case background however we will implement whatever decision the ECP would take in this regard. The court at this said, “It was looking forward to such an assurance from the police chief”.

The CS also reiterated the stance of the IG and that he would follow the ECP directions and the court’s order.

