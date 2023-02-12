AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greece, Turkiye urge better relations after quake

AFP Published February 12, 2023 Updated February 12, 2023 05:12pm
Follow us

ANTAKYA: Greece’s foreign minister visited Turkiye on Sunday in a show of support after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake last Monday, despite a longstanding rivalry between the two NATO countries.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was met with a warm embrace by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to footage on state-run ERT TV, before they boarded helicopters to quake-hit regions.

His arrival marks the first visit by a European minister to Turkiye since the earthquake.

Turkiye-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief

“I would like to convey to the Turkish leadership and the Turkish people the warmest condolences of the Mitsotakis government and the entire Greek people for the losses after the two devastating earthquakes”, Dendias said during a press conference with Cavusoglu in Antakya, referrin to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“This is showing the solidarity of Greek people with Turkiye and the Turkish population. Greece was one of the first countries to call and propose help to Turkiye after the earthquake,” Cavusoglu added.

‘Dialogue’

Greece and Turkiye have a history of rivalry going back centuries, but it has been exacerbated by territorial and energy disputes – and more recently by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s bombastic threats of invasion.

But the two neighbours, which lie on seismic fault lines, also have a tradition of helping each other in natural disasters.

Cavusoglu recalled mutual aid when quakes struck Turkiye and Greece in 1999, when he said at the time that “We don’t have to wait for another earthquake for developing our relations”.

“I said this as a simple citizen back then, but I think the same today as Turkiye’s foreign minister,” he said. “I hope we will make efforts for finding a solution to our disagreements with dialogue in a sincere way.”

Dendias also said that “We do not need to wait for natural disasters to improve our relations”, while adding that Greece’s effort to help Turkiye would continue.

The Greek government has so far sent 80 tonnes of medical and first aid equipment as well as rescuers that along with the rest european rescuers have saved 205 people, Dendias said.

“Greece will do everything it can to support Turkiye at this difficult time, either bilaterally or within the EU,” he said.

NATO Turkiye Syria earthquake Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias Antakya

Comments

1000 characters

Greece, Turkiye urge better relations after quake

Piqued by bitter memories, PM Shehbaz assails NAB

Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Fawad criticises ECP for delaying meeting on Punjab polls

Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

CSAIL seeks PMO’s help to get issues resolved

Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

Public debt in Middle East/North Africa a ‘concern’, fiscal action needed: IMF

US jet shoots down new mystery 'object' over Canada

Read more stories