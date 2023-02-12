AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief

AFP Published February 12, 2023 Updated February 12, 2023 11:37am
Follow us

KAHRAMANMARAS: The death toll from a massive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria will “double or more” from its current level of 28,000, UN relief chief Martin Griffiths has said.

Griffiths arrived on Saturday in Turkiye southern city of Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the first 7.8-magnitude tremor that upturned millions of lives in the pre-dawn hours of Monday.

He said of the death toll in an interview with Sky News on Saturday: “I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I’m sure it will double or more.”

“We haven’t really begun to count the number of dead,” he said.

Officials and medics said 24,617 people were killed in Turkiye and 3,574 in Syria. The confirmed total now stands at 28,191.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers are scouring flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkiye, Syria

The United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people urgently need hot meals across Turkiye and Syria. Up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless in Syria alone.

Almost 26 million people have been affected by the earthquake, the World Health Organization (WHO) said as it launched a flash appeal on Saturday for $42.8 million to cope with immediate health needs.

Turkiye disaster agency said more than 32,000 people from Turkish organisations are working on search-and-rescue efforts.

There are also 8,294 international rescuers.

“Soon, the search and rescue people will make way for the humanitarian agencies whose job it is to look after the extraordinary numbers of those affected for the next months,” Griffiths said in a video posted to Twitter.

World Health Organization Turkiye and Syria Turkiye Syria earthquake UN relief chief Martin Griffiths

Comments

1000 characters

Turkiye-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief

Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

Turkiye-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000, UN expects toll to double

Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

CSAIL seeks PMO’s help to get issues resolved

Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

US jet shoots down new mystery 'object' over Canada

Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry

Real Madrid beat Al Hilal to win record fifth Club World Cup

Read more stories