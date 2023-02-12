AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Feb 12, 2023
Iran’s Raisi to visit China: state media

AFP Published February 12, 2023
TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will head to China within days for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation, state media reported on Sunday.

Raisi will set out for Beijing on Monday evening in response to an official invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iran’s state news agency IRNA said.

Both presidents met for the first time last September in Uzbekistan at a summit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where the Iranian president called for expanded ties.

On his upcoming trip, Raisi is expected to hold private talks with Xi, and delegations from both countries are due to sign “cooperation documents”, according to IRNA.

Iran CG calls for barter mechanism to facilitate bilateral trade

The agency added that Raisi will also take part in meetings with Chinese businessmen and Iranians living in the country.

Iran and China have strong economic ties, especially in the fields of energy, transit, agriculture, trade and investment.

