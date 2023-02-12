AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Steel, pharma sectors hit harder

Sohail Khan Published 12 Feb, 2023 03:56am
Follow us

The issue of letters of credit (LCs) has strongly affected the two sectors in particular: construction (read steel) and pharmaceutical.

While the pharma industry has sought government’s intervention to help ensure its survival, the construction industry has suspended purchases of steel bars for one week.

Although the latter sector has cited the unprecedented hike in the prices of steel bars (over Rs 300,000 per tonne as of today), the former has sought to increase prices of drugs. But both of them have called upon the government to help ease LCs restrictions.

Both the sectors are beset with constraints in import of raw materials. Steel-making units cannot manufacture steel without iron ore - an imported item. Pharma sector too is greatly dependent on imported items, including active ingredients, to manufacture medicines.

The resultant shortage of the products produced by these two sectors has caused immense hike in prices of their items.

Moreover, a slowdown in construction industry has found its best reflection from growing joblessness numbers in labour market while scarcity of a large number of drugs is exacting its toll on patients.

This state of affairs must not be allowed to perpetuate. The government must act decisively and urgently.

Sohail Khan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

steel pharma industry LCs prices of steel bars

Sohail Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Steel, pharma sectors hit harder

Rs10bn suit against Khawaja Asif: IK denies allegations against SKMT’s financial affairs

Non-implementation of single GST return: Provinces to move NTC against FBR

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

Govt planning to impose ‘economic emergency’ to perpetuate its rule: PTI

CSAIL seeks PMO’s help to get issues resolved

Banking pact with SBP also planned: Kazakhstan intends to sign transit trade deal: envoy

Uplift schemes in Cantt Boards: ECC approves Rs450m grant for defence ministry

Acquittal plea rejected in sedition case: Court fixes 27th as date for Gill’s indictment

PM orders probe

Mob storms police station, lynches man

Read more stories