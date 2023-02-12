Prices of essential kitchen items witness upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items as well as daily use items have witnessed an increase during this week past against previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in prices of chicken, cooked food items, spices, pulses, tea, detergents, bathing soap, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other items, while wheat flour price witnessed a reduction.

Chicken price went up from Rs 14,700 per 40 kg in the wholesale market to Rs 15,500, which in retail, is being sold at Rs 420 per kg against Rs 400 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs 660 per kg against Rs 620 per kg. Eggs prices went down from Rs 8,800 per carton of 30 dozens to Rs 8,000 per dozen, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs 285 per dozen against Rs 300 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed a decline as best quality wheat flour is available at Rs 1,920 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,950 per 15 kg bag. Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 1,900 per 15 kg bag in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,920.

Lipton Yellow Label tea prices from Rs 1,600 per kg to Rs 1,650 per kg pack and Islamabad tea price also increased from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,650 per pack, powder chilli price remained stable at Rs 750 per kg, and turmeric powder price also remained unchanged at Rs 400 per kg. Sugar price went slightly down from Rs 4,450 per 50 kg bag to Rs 4,420 per bag, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 95-100 per kg.

LPG prices jumped from Rs 300 per kg to Rs 350 per kg against the Ogra’s fixed price of Rs 265 per kg. The survey observed significant increase in the transportation cost following an increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Traders told this correspondent that the suppliers of packed spices have increased the prices by Rs 5 per pack from Rs 90 per pack to Rs 95 and the suppliers are all set to further increase the prices within next few weeks, prepared tea cup is available at Rs 50 per cup, cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs 180 against Rs 160 per plate, and cooked vegetable at Rs 180 against Rs 160 per plate.

However, despite a reduction in wheat flour price from Rs 2,300 per 15 kg bag to Rs 1,920 per bag within the past one month, the tandoor owners and restaurant operators have not reduced roti prices which were significantly increased following the increase in wheat flour price.

Rice prices remained unchanged as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 12,500 per 40 kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs 320 per kg, normal quality basmati rice being sold at Rs 10,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 270 per kg, and broken basmati rice price is stable at Rs 6,500 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 170 per kg against Rs 160 per kg.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went up as it is available at Rs 7,100 against Rs 6,600 per carton of 16 packs, which in retail is being sold at Rs 500 per pack of 900 grams against Rs 475 per pack. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda prices also went up from Rs 2,600 as Rs 3,000 per 5kg tin.

Pulses price witnessed mixed trend as best quality maash is available at Rs 410 per kg against Rs 420 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs 240 per kg against Rs 300 per kg, whole gram pulse price went up from Rs 380 per kg to Rs 400 per kg, bean lentil at Rs 380 per kg against Rs 360 per kg, moong at Rs 260 per kg against Rs 250 per kg, and masoor is stable at Rs 280 per kg.

Small Milk Pak and other brands price went up from Rs 65 per pack of 200 grams to Rs 70 per pack. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs 190 per kg and yoghurt price at Rs 200 per kg.

Entire range of detergents prices witnessed an increase of Rs 100 per kg pack from Rs 450 per pack to Rs 550 per pack. Bathing soap like Safeguard and Detol family size price went up from Rs 125 per pack to Rs 145 per pack.

However, vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as ginger price is stable at Rs 400 per kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is still being sold at Rs 450-500 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs 320 per kg to Rs 400 per kg in the wholesale market which in retail is still being sold at Rs 450 per kg, and China garlic price went up from Rs 430 per kg to Rs 460 per kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available at Rs 520 per kg.

Potatoes price went down from Rs 140-200 per 5 kg to Rs 120-175 per 5 kg in wholesale which in retail are being sold at Rs 30-50 per kg against Rs 40-60 per kg, tomato price went down from Rs 220-280 per 5 kg to Rs 175-225 per 5 kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs 45-60 per kg against Rs 50-70 per kg, while onions price slightly went down from Rs 900-1,100 per 5 kg in wholesale market to Rs 750-900 per 5 kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 175-220 per kg against Rs 220-270 per kg level.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of vegetables and fruits.

Capsicum price went up from Rs 110 per kg to Rs 150 per kg, okra price went up from Rs 180 per kg to Rs 200 per kg, pumpkin price went down from Rs 100 per kg to Rs 90 per kg, yam price went up from Rs 150 per kg to Rs 170 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market went down from Rs 270 per 5kg to Rs 170 which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 40-50 against Rs 60-65 per kg, and cabbage price also went down from Rs 170 to Rs 120 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 35 per kg against Rs 45 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs 130 per kg to Rs 160 per kg, fresh bean price is stable at Rs 550 per 5 kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs 130 per kg and peas price went up from Rs 500 per 5 kg to Rs 700 per kg which in retail are being sold at Rs 170 per kg against Rs 130 per kg.

Best quality bananas are available at Rs 150 per dozen and normal at Rs 130 per dozen, guava price is stable at Rs 80 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available in the range of 175-260 per kg against Rs 200-300 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs 70-120 per kg against Rs 75-140 per kg, and grapes are available at Rs 280 per kg. Different types of oranges are available in the range of Rs 75-275 per dozen against Rs 80-225 per dozen, while best quality pomegranate are available at Rs 400 per kg and average quality pomegranates are available in the range of Rs 250-300 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023