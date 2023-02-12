ICE canola futures rise

WINNIPEG: ICE canola futures rose on Friday, halting a three-day skid, lifted by strength in soy futures. Spreading between commodities was active, with buying of soybeans and the sale of canola accounting for canola’s gains lagging those of other crops, a trader said.

Most-active May canola gained $1.40 to settle at $824.60 per tonne. March-May canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 9,470 times.

US wheat futures rallied, supported by concerns the grain deal allowing for Russian and Ukraine exports from Black Sea ports could splinter amid escalations, and corn and soybean futures followed wheat. Euronext May rapeseed futures also rose.