MG Pakistan to host vintage show of classic cars

KARACHI: To mark the auspicious occasion of its 99-year-old legacy, MG Pakistan is celebrating by hosting a vintage show displaying an array of classic MG cars from the past each with its own unique story to narrate. This is not just happening in one place. The vintage display is hosted at all MG dealerships across Pakistan.

The grand vintage display will unveil many hidden gems from the past, such as the stellar 1960s MG MGA, MG MIDGET, and MG MGB, along with many other MG heritage cars. Brought forth in a classic MG experiential fashion, these vintage cars represent British origin, timeless designs, and value.

Celebrating its 99-year-old legacy, the brand represents the thrill of motoring life, heritage, and value. This is a testament to its sporty DNA and constant innovation that even today’s MG feels like generations of good times built into its DNA. After all, MG is truly not just a car, it’s an experience.

