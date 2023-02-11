AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
Feb 11, 2023
Pakistan

IBA, ILE join hands to groom leaders in health sector

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
KARACHI: Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and Institute of Leadership Excellence (ILE) on Friday joined hands to strengthen the leadership role mainly in health sector and achieve the strong healthcare system through skilled management of qualified individuals.

The two institutes signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the IBA where it was agreed that there is a strong need for leadership development in healthcare sector to systemize and structure robust and accessible healthcare services.

The MoU was signed by Kamran Bilgrami, director of IBA’s Centre of Executive Education and Syed Jamshed Ahmed of ILE. Dr. Syed Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director and Haroon Qassim also attended the signing ceremony.

“Good healthcare programs and organizations achieve results under challenging conditions and in changing environment, when they develop leaders who can effectively lead and manage,” said Ahmed of the ILE.

“Inspirational leadership in healthcare sector has the potential to improve staff morale; enhance the service levels and increase the patient satisfaction. Keeping this significance of leadership in perspective, the two institutes have agreed to serve the healthcare sector of Pakistan through developing leadership capability at all levels.”

He said that MoU would lead to design of different programmes as per the need of all those who possess key leadership roles in the healthcare fraternity.

Bilgrami of IBA said that the partnership between the two institutes actually aimed at addressing the leadership role in one of the key areas of social development. “The health sector needs leaders who can better manage the crucial system our developing country,” he said. “With this initiative we can build people’s skills that would ultimately benefit the health system and the society.

The resources, skilled manpower and investment in social sector can be more valuable with role of leadership. This partnership would help health sector to groom leaders among themselves. The two sides are very optimistic to achieve the desired results.”

IBA mou health sector ILE

