Gold prices make handsome gains

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday saw a big gain on the local market, traders said. They surged by Rs3300 to Rs198000...
Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2023 05:57am
KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday saw a big gain on the local market, traders said.

They surged by Rs3300 to Rs198000 per tola and Rs2829 to Rs169753 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted for $1865 per ounce.

Silver gained some value by Rs30 to Rs2160 per tola and Rs25.72 to Rs1851.85 per 10 grams, traders said.

