AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.15%)
BAFL 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.1%)
DFML 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.37%)
DGKC 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.36%)
EPCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.18%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.72%)
GGL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.7%)
HUBC 64.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.24%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
MLCF 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.8%)
OGDC 101.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.69%)
PAEL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.11%)
PPL 80.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-5.54%)
PRL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.16%)
SNGP 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
TPLP 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 121.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2%)
UNITY 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.51%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -104.2 (-2.44%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -581.5 (-3.71%)
KSE100 41,742 Decreased By -724.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 15,682 Decreased By -339.1 (-2.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian missiles crossed Romania on way to Ukraine

AFP Published 10 Feb, 2023 05:55pm
Follow us

KYIV: Ukraine’s armed forces chief said Friday two Russian missiles crossed the airspace of Moldova and NATO-member Romania on their way to Ukraine.

“At 10:18 am (0818 GMT), two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova,” Valery Zaluzhny said on social media.

“At approximately 10:33, these missiles crossed the airspace of Romania. After that, they re-entered the airspace of Ukraine.”

Romania’s defence ministry said a report about a Russian missile flying into Romanian airspace was unconfirmed.

Ukraine reports ‘massive’ Russian attacks

If confirmed, it would be the first violation of NATO member Romania’s airspace since the beginning of the war.

The Moldovan defence ministry confirmed it detected “a missile that crossed the airspace of Moldova.”

Moldova has already seen debris of Russian missiles during the nearly year-long Russian invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Russian missiles crossed Romania on way to Ukraine

IMF stresses on 'timely, decisive' implementation of policies as virtual discussions to continue

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

KSE-100 Index falls over 700 points as Pakistan, IMF fail to reach staff level agreement

Pakistan needs productivity enhancing reforms: World Bank

Companies pause operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

Pakistan’s bonds dive as IMF talks end without deal

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Children found alive as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 22,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

Read more stories