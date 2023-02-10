AVN 66.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.17%)
BAFL 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.36%)
DFML 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
EPCL 46.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.84%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.04%)
GGL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.61%)
HUBC 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
KAPCO 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
MLCF 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.39%)
NETSOL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.43%)
OGDC 100.32 Decreased By ▼ -6.84 (-6.38%)
PAEL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.87%)
PPL 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.72%)
PRL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.72%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
TPLP 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.24%)
TRG 121.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.71%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -81 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,207 Decreased By -475.4 (-3.03%)
KSE100 41,898 Decreased By -568.2 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,766 Decreased By -255.1 (-1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ’s deputy governor Amamiya sees no imminent need to tweak YCC

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2023 12:44pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya, who is seen as a top contender to become next central bank chief, said on Friday he saw no imminent need to make further tweaks to its yield control policy.

Speaking in parliament, Amamiya said he was mindful of the demerits of yield curve control (YCC), such as distortions in the yield curve caused by the BOJ’s huge bond buying to defend its 0.5% cap set for the 10-year bond yield.

“YCC is an extraordinary policy, so we must carefully balance the benefits and costs,” Amamiya said.

“For now, I don’t see the need to make further steps to enhance the flexibility of YCC,” he added. When asked by an opposition lawmaker whether tweaks to YCC could become a future option, Amamiya said: “In general, our basic approach is to guide monetary policy flexibly by weighing the benefits and costs of each step.”

Markets are rife with speculation the BOJ will phase out YCC and raise interest rates under a successor to incumbent governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends in April.

Amamiya is considered by markets as among top contenders to succeed Kuroda, though a government spokesperson denied a report by the Nikkei newspaper on Monday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration has sounded him out for the job.

The government will present its nominees for the new BOJ governor and two deputies to parliament on Feb. 14, a ruling party lawmaker told reporters on Friday.

Analysts see Amamiya as being more dovish on monetary policy than other contenders like former deputy governors Hiroshi Nakaso and Hirohide Yamaguchi.

In the parliament session, Amamiya defended the central bank’s ultra-loose policy as having successfully reflated growth, and said it was “premature to debate any specific ideas of an exit policy”.

BOJ more upbeat on regional Japan, wage prospects

He stressed the need to maintain current stimulus to ensure inflation hits the BOJ’s 2% target in a sustainable manner.

The BOJ’s leadership transition comes at a time Kuroda’s radical stimulus programme is being put to test by creeping inflation - which hit 4% in December - and rising global interest rates. In a policy proposal last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged the BOJ to let government bond yields move more flexibly.

Under YCC, the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1% and the 10-year yield around 0%. It allows the 10-year yield to move 0.5 basis point up and down each around the 0% target, and also buys risky assets like ETFs as part of its stimulus programme.

Bank of Japan

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ’s deputy governor Amamiya sees no imminent need to tweak YCC

Govt to impose Rs170bn in additional taxes, MEFP shared with Pakistan: Dar

Bearish sentiments prevails at PSX amid IMF programme delay

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Industries shut operations in Pakistan as economic conditions worsen

PM says Rs10bn relief fund established for quake-hit Turkiye

IMF talks: Leaving without agreement 'not uncommon', says former SBP deputy governor

Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

SBP revises format for annual financial statements of banks

PM directs authorities to achieve Rs30bn youth loan target by June

New taxation measures of nearly Rs300bn finalised

Read more stories