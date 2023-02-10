If given two-thirds majority in polls...PML-N to create province for Hazara people: Maryam

PESHAWAR: Speaking at her party’s convention in Abbottabad on Thursday, Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz took a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, claiming that his political career is over.

Turning to what she called the “poor performance” of the PTI-led government, she criticised Imran Khan for “not building a single university or college in the province”.

What is so special about the PTI chairman that people are baying for his blood, she asked.

A large number of the party’s stalwarts, activists and workers attended the convention.

During her speech, she promised that if the PML-N wins the next general elections by a two-thirds majority, it will create a separate province for the people of Hazara.

She was of the view that Imran Khan is to be blamed for the economic and other crises the country is facing. “Whenever a ‘mentally deranged’ person is made the prime minister, the country will meet the same fate.”

Maryam Nawaz alleged that the former prime minister’s “crimes”, and not his injuries, had stopped him from attending hearings in his cases. It is the PTI chief who left the country “at the mercy of the IMF”.

She expressed surprise at the fact that difficult questions were being raised about the performance of the incumbent federal government, but not about PTI’s even though it was the “latter that is responsible for the sorry state of affairs obtaining in the country at present”.

“So poor was governance under the PTI government that even Lahore started resembling Peshawar,” Maryam Nawaz remarked.

Taking another jibe at the former premier, she asked him to persuade his wife to surrender to police before launching the ‘jail bharo tehreek’.

The PML-N’s senior vice president was of the opinion that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa needed leaders like Nawaz Sharif.

She asked the people to name the welfare projects that had been initiated in the province during the PTI’s rule. “On the other hand, projects in all the four provinces of the country bear Nawaz’s name.”

She added that the PTI chief would be held accountable “for his misdeeds”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023