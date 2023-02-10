Cabinet approves rules, regulations for corporate farming under CPEC

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab cabinet, which met here on Thursday with Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, accorded approval of rules and regulations for corporate farming under the CPEC.

About 127,000 acres of land in five districts of Punjab will be provided for corporate farming and the land will be provided for maximum 30 years. Those who will get land for corporate farming will not be given proprietary rights.

The corporate farming will help promote agriculture research, ensuring food security and research in forests and livestock sectors. Taking notice of artificial shortage of petrol, the chief minister assigned duties to ministers to check the shortage of petrol.

The cabinet approved procurement of three million tonnes of wheat from PASSCO and also approved inclusion of wheat flour in the Schedule of the Punjab Prevention of Speculation for Commodity Act, 2021. It was also decided to evolve foolproof system of targeted subsidy of flour.

In this regard, necessary recommendations were sought. The cabinet approved recruitments of staff in food department through the Punjab Public Service Commission.

The cabinet also accorded approval for reconstitution of Board of Governors in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute. It also given nod for the constitution of new Search Committee for the appointments of the vice-chancellors in public sector universities.

The cabinet also approved grant of Rs 1 billion for the heirs of police martyrs. It also approved de-notifying of political appointments in departments and bodies attached with the Planning and Development Board. It approved restoration of funds for giving honorarium to the staff for year 2020-21 under the “Afternoon School Programme.”

