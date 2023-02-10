Does Pakistan need 162 political parties?

According to media reports, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has registered two new political parties – “Move on Pakistan” and “Tehreek-e-Labbaik Islam”.

Muhammad Kamran is the chairman of ‘Move on Pakistan’ while Muhammad Ashraf is the head of ‘Tehreek-e-Labbaik Islam’.

I wish both of them success. Having said that, I would like to point out that the registration of these parties brings the number of the registered parties in the country to 162.

The list includes at least nine factions of Muslim League. No doubt, Pakistan is a multi-party constitutional democracy.

The question, however, is: do we really need as many as 162 political parties in the country, although ours is a multi-party state?

Tariq Javed (Islamabad)

