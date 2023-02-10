KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 09, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
438,692,987 240,490,630 15,315,713,768 7,592,825,394
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,363,652,972 (1,030,457,873) 333,195,098
Local Individuals 11,641,140,155 (11,626,255,377) 14,884,777
Local Corporates 5,293,600,595 (5,641,680,472) (348,079,875)
===============================================================================
