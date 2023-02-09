AVN 68.28 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
BAFL 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.36%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.19%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.32%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.7%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.89%)
FFL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FLYNG 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.39%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
HUBC 66.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
MLCF 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.6%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 105.95 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (5.43%)
PAEL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 83.84 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.02%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.25%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
TPLP 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 124.38 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.3%)
UNITY 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,276 Increased By 95.2 (2.28%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 412.9 (2.7%)
KSE100 42,467 Increased By 743.3 (1.78%)
KSE30 16,021 Increased By 275.4 (1.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France pledges 12mn euros in Syria quake aid

AFP Published 09 Feb, 2023 07:23pm
<p>Syrian soldiers use heavy machinery to sift through the rubble of a collapsed building in the northern city of Aleppo, searching for victims and survivors days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, on February 9, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

Syrian soldiers use heavy machinery to sift through the rubble of a collapsed building in the northern city of Aleppo, searching for victims and survivors days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, on February 9, 2023. Photo: AFP
Follow us

PARIS: France on Thursday promised 12 million euros (almost $13 million) in emergency aid to Syrians after the earthquake that hit Turkiye and neighbouring Syria earlier this week.

The aid would be disbursed “through non-governmental organisations and the United Nations in all regions affected”, foreign ministry spokesman Francois Delmas said.

Hopes fade as Turkiye-Syria quake toll at 17,500

After almost 12 years of civil war, Syria is divided between regions controlled by the government, jihadists and rebels, and semi-autonomous Kurdish authorities.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday hit both regime and opposition-held areas of the country.

Many victims live in the country’s last major opposition bastion of Idlib, an enclave in northwest Syria to which non-governmental organisations have struggled to provide humanitarian aid through a single border crossing with Turkiye.

The pledged French aid would include five million euros for a United Nations fund providing cross-border aid to northwest Syria, Delmas said.

Another five million euros would go to “several French and international NGOs working on emergency responses in the health, shelter, water, hygiene and sanitation sectors”.

The final two million euros was “under review” for urgent food aid.

Western nations have refused to have anything to do with the Damascus regime, which is under sanctions over its treatment of civilians during the conflict.

Delmas said the aid for Syrians would in no way change France’s “political approach” to President Bashar al-Assad’s government, and that Paris still backed a political solution to end the conflict.

The earthquake has killed more than 17,500 people across both countries.

Syria earthquake earthquake in Turkiye

Comments

1000 characters

France pledges 12mn euros in Syria quake aid

IMF optimism: KSE-100 closes at highest level since September 2022

Nation to hear good news about IMF programme soon: Ishaq Dar

Rupee gains 1.04%, closes at 270.51 against US dollar

'Baseless speculations': ISPR rejects claims about COAS Asim Munir visiting US

No shortage of petrol, govt to take action against hoarders: Musadik Malik

Pak Suzuki raises car prices for second time in a month

Not received LHC order suspending resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA speaker

Court discharges case against Amir Dogar, orders his release

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid’s second post-arrest bail

Read more stories