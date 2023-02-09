Intra-day update: Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) enjoyed a bullish run amid hopes that the much-needed International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme would be revived soon, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index rose 500 points during trading on Thursday.

At around 10:30am, the KSE-100 Index was trading at 42,224.69 level, indicating a gain of 501.37 points or 1.2%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index heavy sectors including, automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, and OMCs trading in green.

Experts attribute the positive trend to expectations over the revival of the IMF bailout programme.

Pushed to the brink by last year’s devastating floods, Pakistan has reserves of just over $3 billion remaining, or barely enough for three weeks of essential imports.

It desperately needs the IMF to release an overdue tranche of $1.1 billion, leaving $1.4 billion remaining in a stalled bailout programme set to end in June.

Meanwhile, the government in its bid to appease the international lender has free-floated the exchange rate, which resulted in a massive rupee depreciation, and also hiked up fuel prices. Further tax measures are apparently also imminent.

Earlier, Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha stated that some understanding has been reached with the Fund and some clearance has also been secured at the prime minister level.

This is an intra-day update